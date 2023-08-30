Diane Friedman (nee Solnik), 102, crossed her last finish line Aug. 30. “Dinny”, as she was known to those who loved her, was an adoring wife to the late Irwin “Irv”; aunt to Nan Zieleniec (Michael Kirsch) and Tanja Solnik (Richard Rosing); great Aunt to Abe Zieleniec, Rachel Zieleniec and Aaron Rosing; and great, great Aunt to Dalia Evans. Dinny was loved by many including her long-time track coach and friend Bruce Sherman and Christine Beluscak, caregiver and friend.
While born in New York, Dinny grew up, was educated and worked in Cleveland all her life. Dinny’s athletic prowess became evident during mid-life when she began competing in track and field tournaments. She travelled the world competing in senior games as a sprinter and throwing the javelin. Dinny accumulated many medals and awards during those years. After taking a 20 or so year hiatus from competition, Dinny resumed competitive track and field under the watchful guidance of Bruce Sherman. At the age of 96, Dinny began achieving both US and world record status in the 100-meter, 200-meter and 400-meter dashes and she threw her javelin. Dinny amassed five world records and three US records between 2017 and 2021. She was twice featured in Sports Illustrated.
Dinny amazed those around her with her tenacity and commitment to her sport. She held celebrity status when she came to the track, especially admired by young, female athletes who huddled around her for a picture. When asked the secret to her long life, she would respond “Just keep moving!” For many years until COVID, Dinny refused to have a television in her apartment as she worried it would make her sedentary.
Dinny enjoyed Yiddish and Hebrew music and collecting antiques and other memorabilia. She also remained very informed on current events and actually voted by absentee ballot from the hospital earlier this month.
A graveside service will be held at noon Aug. 31 at Mount Olive Cemetery. Donations in Dinny’s memory may be made to the Jewish National Fund for the planting of trees in Israel. Certificates may be sent to: The Family of Diane Friedman, 2201 Acacia Park Drive Apt. 123 South, Lyndhurst.
