Elaine Dorian Friedman (nee Young), 91. Beloved wife to Joseph Friedman, of blessed memory; loving mother of Lee Friedman (Joe Gogol), Karen Friedman and Rochelle Friedman Walk (Steven Walk); and grandmother to J. Chandler Goodman (Meghan Babbe), Taylor Goodman (Firas Ibrahim), Eric Walk, Hannah Walk, Johanna Kester and Saul Kester; and great-grandmother to Holden. She was also the devoted aunt to Jeffrey (Terri), Darrell (Andria), Lauren, Steven (Ellen), Kevin (Andrea), Brian (Diane), Neil (Wendy), Caroline Young and Laurence (Jamie) Friedman. She was predeceased by her parents, Hannan and Sadie Young; her brothers, Howard (Mardelle) and Kenneth (Ruth); and her brother-in-law, Allen Friedman and; survived by her sister-in-law and dearest friend, Constance Levin Friedman, and many first cousins.
Elaine graduated from Cleveland Heights High School in 1947 and attended Miami University and Flora Stone Mather College. An accomplished bookkeeper, she ran the back offices of the pharmacies and orthopedic and medical supply businesses owned by her late husband, Joseph. Additionally, she worked for a variety of local Cleveland businesses including Meisel Motors, Hannan Construction and Flite II Travel.
Elaine was a long-time resident of Beachwood and active member of Park Synagogue. She served and held leadership roles in several Jewish not-for-profit organizations over the course of her life. In her free time, she was an avid bridge player, completed the New York Times Crossword puzzle in pen, enjoyed opera, Broadway and Jewish music as well as trips to Cleveland Museum of Art. She also dedicated much of her time to her family, especially her grandchildren, great-nephews and great-nieces. She was known as Aunty-Laine to many.
Family private services will be held at 9 a.m. Feb. 16 at Berkowitz-Kumin-Bookatz Memorial Chapel. Friends may view the service at 9 a.m. Feb. 16 by going to bkbmc.com, scroll down to obituaries, scroll down to obituary of Elaine Friedman, click on her obituary, scroll down to join live stream, click on join live stream.
Interment is at Bet Olam Cemetery. Due to the pandemic, family requests no visitation.
In lieu of flowers and food, contributions may be made to Elaine Young Friedman Scholarship for a Woman in Finance at College Now Greater Cleveland or The Harry and Jeanette Weinberg Endowment Fund at TOP Jewish Foundation.