Elinor J. Friedman (nee Yosowitz) of Beachwood, formerly of Orange Village, died Dec. 24, 2019. She was 89.
Elinor was born on June 17, 1930, to Helen and Ben Yosowitz. She was a graduate of Glenville High School and lived in the Cleveland area her whole life. Elinor married the love of her life, Seymour Friedman, on Sept. 9, 1951. Their love story lasted for over 60 years, until Seymour’s passing in 2012.
Elinor was very devoted to her extended family and adored her grandchildren. She and Seymour had a large circle of dear friends. They enjoyed traveling with family and friends as well as going to plays, Broadway shows and concerts. Elinor loved to play mahjong with friends and was an avid reader.
Elinor had worked as an X-ray technician until the birth of their children, Paula, Bruce and Beth. Once the children were grown, Elinor found various volunteer opportunities including as a tutor through Project Learn, helping people learn English as a second language. She was also involved with the Park Synagogue Sisterhood and choir.
Elinor was kind-hearted and friendly to everyone she met. She loved entertaining and always wanted her guests to feel comfortable.
Elinor was the loving wife of the late Dr. Seymour Friedman; beloved mother of Paula (Tom) Seger, Bruce (Angela) Scarpa-Friedman and Beth (Frederick) Friedman-Romell; doting grandmother of Emily and Julie Seger, Emilia, Hugh, Sal and Dan Scarpa-Friedman and Steven and Harlan Friedman-Romell; dear sister of Ruth Glassman (Abe, deceased) and Dr. Gerald (Vivian, deceased) Yosowitz (Nancy Levy); cherished sister-in-law of Eugene (Francine) Friedman, and the late Dr. Arnold (Sally, deceased) Friedman; and adoring aunt to many nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Sunday, Dec. 29, at Berkowitz-Kumin-Bookatz Memorial Chapel, 1985 S. Taylor Road, Cleveland Heights. Interment will be held at Mt. Olive Cemetery.
Family will receive friends immediately following burial until 8 p.m. and 4-8 p.m. Dec. 30 at Landerhaven, 6111 Landerhaven Dr., Mayfield Heights.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests contributions to the charity of your choice.