Eugene “Gene/Gumpah” Friedman, beloved husband of 58 years to Francine Friedman (nee Wynbrandt), passed away peacefully June 28, 2020. He is survived by his loving family; children, Hallie (Larry) Rosen, Lisa (Scott) Ettkin and Jason (Laurie) Friedman; and grandchildren, Sam, Marley, Camryn, Logan, Dylan and Tyler.
Gene, 82, was the son of Harry and Sarah (nee Levine) Friedman; brothers, Dr. Seymour (Elinor) Friedman and Dr. Arnold (Sally) Friedman, all deceased; and survived by sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Linda and Jay Orzan; and many beloved family members and friends.
He was a graduate of Cleveland Heights High School and attended The Ohio State University and Fenn College (now Cleveland State University). He was a member of Tau Epsilon Phi fraternity. Gene served in the United States Coast Guard and began a successful career in the sales industry. Before retirement, he created his company “I Drive U.” Gene loved driving people wherever they needed to go, telling jokes and stories along the way.
Gumpah was a sports enthusiast. He enjoyed playing sports, attending sporting events, coaching and especially cheering on his grandchildren playing all their sports. He had a great love for trivia, poker, traveling, telling stories and jokes, and of course being with his family.
Private graveside services will be held June 30 at Mount Olive Cemetery.
Family requests no visitation.