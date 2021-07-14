Frayda Friedman, 85, died on June 27, 2021. She was born in Erie, Pa., to Harry and Elizabeth (nee Reingold) Shapiro, both deceased, and survived by her brother, Jerome (Judy) Shapiro, and many nieces and nephews. She married her love, Burton Friedman in 1955 and had three children: Leslie (Brad) Waxman, Alan (Yiyi) Friedman and Sharon Reitman (Mike).
She was preceded in death by husband, Burton, and grandson, Kevin. She is survived by grandchildren, Jake Waxman, Jim Waxman, Josh (Mile) Waxman, Matt (Stephanie) Waxman and Erin (Justin) Harrell, and great-grandchildren, Allie, Kayla, Avery, Garrett and Lucas.
She worked as an executive secretary for many years and was an avid animal lover and caregiver to countless rescues over her lifetime.
A private graveside service was held for the family in Solon.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Hospice of the Western Reserve at hospicewr.org.
Arrangements were handled by Shapiro Funeral Services.