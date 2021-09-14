Ivan Friedman, age 94, of Beachwood, was born July 4, 1927, and passed away Sept. 13, 2021, surrounded by his devoted children.
Beloved husband of the late Esther (Smulevitz nee Elefant); father of Sheli (Rabbi Ely) Braun, Beth Friedman; step-father of the late Jeri Turkel, Marcia (Lee) Weinblatt and Moish (Susan) Smulevitz; loving grandfather of 17; great-grandfather of 61.
Graveside funeral services will be held at 3 p.m. Sept. 14 at Zion Memorial Park, 5461 Northfield Road in Bedford Heights.
In person shiva will be held from 7 to 9 p.m. Sept. 14 outdoors on the back deck at 2455 Laurelhurst Road in University Heights. Masks are required.
Contributions may be made to United Hatzalah of Israel (israelrescue.org/donate) or Ohel Ari (fs24.formsite.com/bkoa/6fxuqmyaed/index.html).
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at bkbmc.com for the Friedman family.
Arrangements under the direction of Berkowitz-Kumin-Bookatz Memorial Chapel, 216-932-7900.