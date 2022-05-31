Jeffrey H. Friedman, 74, of University Heights, passed away on May 29, 2022. Jeffrey was born July 8, 1947.
Dearly loved husband of Margaret Duffy-Friedman; cherished stepfather of Colleen Cloherty; devoted son of Dorothy and Henry Friedman (both deceased); dear brother of Deborah (Dr. Henry) Danaceau; loving uncle of Dr. Steven (Jennifer) Danaceau, Lisa Danaceau and Bradley (Jessica) Danaceau; dearest great-uncle of Parker, Grace, Alexis, Ellie and Tyler Danaceau; and beloved law partner of Joseph Domiano, David Smith (deceased), John Meros and Marco Bocciarelli.
Jeffrey was a devoted counselor/friend to staff members of Friedman, Domiano & Smith, and a magnitude of clients, associates and friends.
A graduate of Cleveland Heights High School (1965), he was named to the Distinguished Alumni Hall of Fame in 1996. He graduated John Carroll University in 1968 and went on to attend and graduate from Case Western Reserve University Law School in 1972.
Jeff tirelessly worked as a devoted advocate for the seriously injured and disadvantaged. In addition to his law practice, Jeff served as councilman and vice mayor of University Heights for nearly 30 years; assistant attorney general; handicap law advocate; accident rights advocate; member of numerous boards, including Easter Seals and the Spinal Cord Injury Foundation; and recipient of numerous awards.
Funeral services for Jeffrey will be held at 11 a.m. June 2 at Jewish Family Experience, 2200 S. Green Road in University Heights. Masks are required.
Following the funeral services burial will take place at Mount Olive Cemetery, 27855 Aurora Road in Solon.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial gifts to the Cleveland Kosher Food Pantry, 2004 South Green Road, South Euclid, OH 44121 (kosherfb.org), or Chabad at CWRU, 1524 East 115th St., Cleveland, OH 44106 (chabadatcase.com).
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at bkbmc.com for the Friedman family.
Arrangements under the direction of Berkowitz-Kumin-Bookatz Memorial Chapel.