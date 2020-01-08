Susan Carol Friedman Klarreich passed away on Jan. 3, 2020, surrounded by her loving family.
Known for her sharp intellect, academic acumen and trail-blazing devotion to the education and economic equity for girls and women and family stability, Sue was a role model and inspiration for many, particularly her four daughters and nine grandchildren. A native Clevelander, she received her Bachelor of Arts degree in psychology at the University of Michigan, a Master of Arts degree in psychology at Western Reserve University (now Case Western Reserve University) and a Ph.D. in educational administration at Case Western Reserve University.
She took tremendous pride in her professional career, which included such distinguished honors as the American Association of University Women Award (1992), “Who’s Who in the Midwest,” “World’s Who’s Who of Women,” and was an active supporter of WISER, which strives to promote the inclusion and success of all women pursuing a STEM-related career at Case Western through leadership, mentorship and outreach.
She split her career time between Cleveland and California, creating and administering projects for the AAUW, the Jewish Vocational Service and Case Western’s the Flora Stone Mather Center for Women. Her focus on innovative opportunities for women to return to the workforce included job sharing long before the term was popular.
She also pioneered projects for young women in STEM that spanned after-school clubs for elementary school girls to summer internships for high school and college students. A grant from AAUW allowed her to create TechTime for middle-school girls that ran for more than 20 years.
Being involved in, and giving back to her community, was part of her identity. She created and ran the Friedman Klarreich Family Foundation, which from 1992 to 2002 awarded more than 50 grants for women and girls. She dedicated a garden in her childhood Shaker Heights neighborhood at the Gridley triangle to honor her parents, Mathilda and Maurice Friedman.
She ran movie groups in her local community centers and volunteered with causes to engage civic activities. But her primary love was her family.
She is survived by her daughters, Karin Klarreich (Walter Wilson), Betsy (Gary) Kohn, Kathie Klarreich and Beth Klarreich Corwin; nine grandchildren, Julie Wilson (Jeremy Lewis), Amy and Adam Wilson, Sarah Kohn (Mike Killion), Emily Kohn (Mike O’Donnell), Katie Kohn (Chelsey Cook), Kadja Klarreich, and Spencer and Buddy Corwin; and four great-grandsons. No visitation.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to WISER or your charity of choice.