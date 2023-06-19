Lillian Friedman, beloved wife of the late William Friedman, passed away peacefully on June 17, 2023.
Loving mother of Phyllis (Dr. Joel) Gecht and Dr. Steven (Sandy) Friedman. Devoted grandmother of David (Liz) Gecht, Alan (Julia Leb) Gecht, Mitchell (Anna) Gecht, Matthew (Allie) Gecht, Michele Friedman and Joshua (Naomi Klein) Friedman. Adoring great grandmother of Brooklyn, Maxwell, Jonah, Samuel, Danielle, and Jacob Gecht and Isabel Friedman. Adored daughter of the late Hannah and Samuel Steinberg.
Lillian was born in New York City in 1926. She married Bill in 1947 and they had 62 wonderful years together until Bill passed away in 2009. Together they raised their family, traveled the world and enjoyed being snowbirds. She worked as an administrative assistant at Ideal Toy Company until retirement.
Lillian was extremely devoted to her family and friends, and loved cooking and entertaining for them. She was an organized and planful person, and had an incredible memory her entire life. She was a talented knitter and particularly enjoyed knitting baby sweaters. She enjoyed playing mahjong, canasta and rummy-cube.
Her greatest joy was found in her relationships with her six grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren. She stayed connected with them by way of her capable use of her cell phone through texting, FaceTime, calls and her computer. She was an extraordinary woman who lived a full, long life. She will be deeply missed by so many people.
Funeral was held on June 20 in Rockville Centre, N.Y.
Shiva was held both in Rockville Centre and Orange.
Contributions in her memory can be made to B’nai Jeshurun Congregation.