Mary “Mickey” Ann Friedman (nee Lehman) passed away Nov. 30, 2020. She was born March 10, 1933, in Dayton. Her family moved to Cleveland in the late 1930’s. Mickey graduated from Shaker Heights High School in January 1951 and Tulane University with a degree in Sociology in 1955. She returned to the Cleveland area pursuing a career as a social worker with the Cuyahoga County Welfare Department. She worked for many years as a social worker prior to starting her family.
After settling in Shaker Heights, and starting her family, she became very involved in the Shaker School District’s PTA. She served many roles on PTA including president at Lomond Elementary School, Byron Jr. High School, and Shaker Heights High School. She worked in the family businesses as a secretary and bookkeeper at American Textile Products Company, a wet-mop manufacturer, and Stockmaster’s Inc., a janitorial and sanitary supply wholesaler both in Cleveland. Mickey and Stanley were members of Suburban Temple-Kol Ami in Beachwood. She was very involved in temple activities throughout the years. She served as secretary to the temple’s Vintage Group, and volunteered to help during temple services often.
Mickey was an avid football fan and supported her beloved Cleveland Browns for over 50 years. She and Stanley had season tickets in the old Cleveland Brown’s municipal stadium for decades as well as the new FirstEnergy Stadium. She would attend every home game – rain or shine, warm or cold, she was there. She made friends with all the people around her and they would cheer the Browns on together. The only game she claimed to miss was the 1964 championship matchup against the Baltimore Colts, as she had given birth to her daughter less than three weeks earlier and was medically not allowed to walk the stairs so soon after. The Browns won that game 27-0.
Mickey moved to Wiggins Place in Beachwood in 2015 and began a new chapter in her life. She got very involved in the activities there, quickly making a number of new friends including her companion, Arthur Glassman. She and Art were featured in an article in the February 2018 Beachwood Buzz Magazine, “Sparks Fly... Again,” detailing their story. She was a very happy and social individual, making friends where ever she went.
Mrs. Friedman was predeceased by her husband, Stanley, of 54 years. She is survived by daughter, Margaret (Jim Bahleda), and son, John; grandchildren, Madison and Jake Bahleda, and Daniel and Julia Friedman; brother, Harry Lehman (Patty) and a deceased sister, Betty Levy; and a large number of nieces and nephews.
There will be a memorial service at 7 p.m. Dec. 6. Please use the Zoom link or telephone information to attend. The weblink is bit.ly/36Gl2x3. To call in, find the appropriate regional number at bit.ly/2JLYmmn and enter the meeting ID: 828 6717 8915.
Donations can be made to: Suburban Temple-Kol Ami, 22401 Chagrin Blvd., Beachwood, OH 44122; Valley Save-A-Pet, Inc., P.O. Box 39211, Solon, OH 44139; Geauga Humane Society’s Rescue Village, 15463 Chillicothe Road, Novelty, OH 44072; or an organization of your choice in Mickey’s memory.
Arrangements by Berkowitz-Kumin-Bookatz Memorial Chapel.