Nancy Rose Sternheimer Friedman of Solon passed away on May 30, 2022, surrounded by her family after a very long and hard-fought battle with cancer.
Nancy was the beloved wife of 63 years of Lawrence M. Friedman; beloved mother of Miriam “Mimi” Karon, Jeffrey Friedman and David Friedman; beloved mother-in-law of Melinda Friedman, Joelle Friedman and Daniel Karo; beloved grandmother of Aaron Friedman, Elizabeth Friedman, Giliann Karon and Morgan Karon; devoted daughter of the late Gladys Steuer Sternheimer and the late Leonard Sternheimer; and sister of Lee Sternheimer and the late Herbert Sternheimer.
Nancy was born in Lakewood and moved to Shaker Heights at a very young age. She was a graduate of Shaker Heights High School, attended Connecticut College for Women, and graduated from Case Western Reserve University. After college she began a teaching career in Maple Heights, later teaching in Shaker Heights and finishing her career teaching girls at the Hebrew Academy of Cleveland. She was a vice president of advocacy of the National Council of Jewish Women of Cleveland and a member of Temple Tifereth-Israel for over 50 years. She belonged to the Oakwood Club, where she enjoyed golf and tennis.
While her interests were many, including gardening, reading, travel, mahjong, Jewish studies and keeping up on current events including the financial markets, she most enjoyed her family, especially her grandchildren.
Services will be held at 2 p.m. June 1 at The Temple-Tifereth Israel, 26000 Shaker Blvd. in Beachwood. Interment at Mayfield Cemetery.
Family will receive friends following services until 8 p.m. June 1, from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. June 2, and from 1 to 4 p.m. June 3 at the residence of Mimi and Dan Karon, 4850 Glengary Lane in Pepper Pike.
Family and friends who are unable to attend the service may view it on June 1 by going to ttti.org, select live stream, chapel service.
Donations may be made in Nancy’s memory to the Hunger & Justice Fund of Temple Tifereth-Israel.
Arrangements under the direction of Berkowitz-Kumin-Bookatz Memorial Chapel.