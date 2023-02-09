Ronald Stanley Friedman, 94½, passed away surrounded by his family in Knoxville, Tenn., Feb. 3, 2023. Ronald will be remembered for his deep love for his wife of 68 years, Anita (nee Sadofsky) and his four daughters, Shelley McCarthy (Chas McCarthy), Robin Segbers, Laurie Truhan (deceased) and Leslie Snow (Craig Snow).
He was a loving grandfather to Jordan Kimmet, Zack Snow, Ethan Snow, Melaney De La Riva, Jennifer Johnson, Molly McCarthy and Madison McCarthy, and great-grandfather to Simon, Clara and Elliott Kimmet. He was well loved by his devoted caregiver Rena Carrington. He was a loving brother to Sanford Friedman (deceased) and Lois Jacobson.
Ronald’s love of nature, his contagious sense of humor and his gift for painting will be missed by all who knew him.
Please consider planting a tree in his memory at alivingtribute.org.