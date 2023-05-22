Sandra Jean Friedman, 85, devoted and loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and great friend, passed away, May 21, 2023, after a long and courageous battle with Parkinson disease.
Born on Dec. 18, 1937, in Youngstown, Sandy spent her youth in Youngstown and eventually graduated from Rayen High School. As the first in her family to attend college she earned her Bachelor of Science from The Ohio State University in 1959. Following school, Sandy moved to Cleveland to teach in the Cleveland Public Schools and soon after, married Melvin L. Klein on her 23rd birthday.
Sandra always put family, friends and Judaism first. She was an active member of Fairmount Temple serving on many different committees throughout the years, including president of P&TA, the Rituals & Festivals Committee and many Sisterhood activities and programs. Sandra was a lifetime board member of Fairmount Temple. With her family and friends, Sandra enjoyed playing mahjong and canasta and hosting many holiday gatherings at her home. She loved spending time with her grandchildren in Columbus and Houston, and she was an amazing cook and homemaker for her “Brady Bunch” clan.
She is survived by her husband of 51 years, Richard, and her children, Randall (Susan) Klein, Wendy (Steven) Cohen, and David Friedman. Grandchildren, Rachel Cohen, Michelle (Jedidiah) Bressman, Michael Klein NSand Alexis Klein, and great-granddaughter, Zipporah Bressman. She was preceded in death by her first husband, Melvin Klein, and her son, Brian Friedman.
A service will be held at 1 p.m. May 24 at Berkowitz-Kumin-Bookatz Memorial Chapel. Family will receive guests from 7 to 9 p.m. May 24 and from 3 to 5 p.m. May 25 at the home of Ilene and Schwartz, 110 Stonebrook Oval in Orange.
Donations in Sandra’s memory to the Parkinson Foundation, InMotion or Fairmount Temple.
Arrangements under the direction of Berkowitz-Kumin-Bookatz Memorial Chapel.