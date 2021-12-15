Robert Joseph Friedrich, 94, of Willoughby Hills, passed away Dec. 12, 2021.
A lifelong Clevelander, Robert was born Oct. 15, 1927, in Geneva, Ohio, and raised in Cleveland by parents Rebecca and David Friedrich (both now deceased). Robert graduated from Glenville High School. He received a Bachelor of Science degree from Kent State University and a M.B.A from Case Western Reserve University. He served in the U.S. Army from 1944 to 1946. Robert worked as an industrial engineer and as a part-time instructor at Lakeland Community College.
A member of Temple Israel Ner Tamid, Robert was also an avid stamp collector. He loved gardening, reading and current events.
Robert is survived by wife of 17 and a half years, Carol; his children, Ira Friedrich of Lyndhurst, Diane (Robert) Thomas of Fairview Park and Renee (David) Pless of South Euclid; step-children, Harriet (Peter) Kusner and Salvatore Calco, Jr.; and grandchildren, Stephen (Emily) Thomas, Stephanie Pless, Ryan Pless, Carter Kusner and Isabella Kusner. In addition to his parents, Robert was predeceased by his wife, Joyce, of 47 years; and granddaughter, Rachel Pless.
Funeral services were held Dec. 13 at Mount Olive Cemetery.
Donations in Robert’s memory can be made to the Hospice of the Western Reserve and the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society.
Arrangements under the direction of Berkowitz-Kumin-Bookatz Memorial Chapel.