Helen Friedson (nee Vendeland), 93, of Beachwood, passed away Jan. 1, 2020.
Born Feb. 10, 1926, in Cleveland to Louis and Edith Vendeland, Helen graduated from John Hay High School. She went on to become the secretary of Beth Am Synagogue and Workmen’s Circle, and was an involved member of both.
Helen loved playing bridge, bowling, golf, Scrabble and Rummikub. She also enjoyed oil painting and crossword puzzles.
Helen is survived by her children, Len Friedson (Carla Rautenberg) of Cleveland Heights, Gail McKendrick (Ryan McKendrick) of Winnetka, Ill., and Debra (Brian) Hochhalter of Portland, Ore.; grandchildren, Joshua Friedson, Anna McKendrick, Caroline McKendrick, Claire Kline, Eva McNamara, Emily Youngers and Ahren Hochhalter; and great-grandchildren, Jack McNamara, Isla McNamara, Kaia Kline, Hazel Youngers, Fritz Youngers, Linus Hochhalter and Claire Hochhalter. She was predeceased by her husband of 56 years, Wally Friedson; parents, Louis and Edith Vendeland; and siblings, Stanford “Buddy” Elliott, Polly “Ruth” Rosen, Esther Cohen and Jack Vendeland.
Services were held Jan. 3 at Berkowitz-Kumin-Bookatz Memorial Chapel in Cleveland Heights. Interment was at Mount Olive Cemetery.
Contributions in loving memory of Helen can be made to the American Heart Association, 3816 Paysphere Circle, Chicago, IL 60674 (heart.org).