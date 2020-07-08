Sanford Friedson, 98, passed away peacefully in his sleep on July 7, 2020.
He was the beloved husband of Molly for 73 years, father of Carla (Michael, deceased) Greenberg, Dr. William (Annette) and Mitchell Friedson; grandfather of Matthew (Simone) Greenberg, Mindi Greenberg, Rachel (David) Friedman and Kathryn Friedson (fiancé, Zack Grimmer), great-grandfather of Rhys, Miles, Griffin, Colin, Asher and Leila; sibling of Mickey (Stan) Roberts and the late Leon and Ruth Friedson, Eve and Sam Herschman, Walter and Helen Friedson.
Sanford was born in Cleveland on Aug. 14, 1921, graduated from John Hay High School and served honorably in the U.S. Army Air Force during World War II. Surviving a childhood in the midst of the Great Depression, he went on to achieve success as an independent business man, owning and operating several men’s clothing stores and tailor shops. He loved people and loved his work, forgoing retirement until well into his eighties. He was a remarkably kind man, loved by everyone who knew him. He had a quick wit and could tell a story that would keep his audience in hysterics.
Sandy enjoyed bowling and was an avid golfer, playing until age 93. He was an active community volunteer donating his time and energy at Severance Hall, the Cleveland Playhouse, Playhouse Square and in the local mental health community. He also enjoyed singing in the Park Synagogue volunteer choir, where he was a member of the congregation for almost 70 years. Sandy took great joy in the accomplishments of his children and felt very blessed to live to see his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Though life presented him with some hurdles, he approached them with dignity and grace and an amazingly positive attitude. Toward the end of his life, he would frequently tell his children that it’s been a great ride. His was a life well lived.
Due to the coronavirus, services will be private.
Friends who wish can make donation to the Jewish Family Services Association, The Ascentia Program, 29125 Chagrin Blvd., Pepper Pike, OH 44124.