Erwin Froman, 91, of Avon formerly of Lorain passed away at his home in St. Mary’s of the Woods following a brief illness.
Erwin was born in Romania on Sep. 29, 1928, the son of the late Frank and Bertha (nee Berkowitz) Froman.
He was an active member of Agudath B’nai Israel Synagogue, touching the lives of thousands by his unwavering commitment to his congregants in Lorain.
Erwin was a Holocaust survivor of Auschwitz, losing both parents, two brothers and two sisters, six nieces and nephews, numerous aunts, uncles and cousins. Following the war, he spent four years in a displaced persons camp. Upon being allowed to come to America in 1949, young Erwin knelt down and kissed the ground. Every year following, on May 29, He would put an American flag out on display to show his love for this country.
Erwin is survived by his son, Barry (Nancy) Froman of Phoenix; sister, Helen Weingarten of Atlanta; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Myrna Froman (nee Koeppel); sons, Neil Mark Froman and Phillip Froman; and eight brothers and sisters.
Graveside services will be held at 11 a.m. Aug 27 at the Salem Cemetery in Lorain. Arnie Milner will officiate.
The family request no flowers, please. Memorial contributions may be made to the ABI Synagogue Holocaust Fund, 1715 Meister Road, Lorain, OH 44053. Service available also virtually, contact 440-371-0532 for the link.
Online condolences at boyercool.com.