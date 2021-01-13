Hope Fromson (ne Greenspan), 81, passed peacefully on Jan. 12, 2021. A loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, she was surrounded by her entire immediate family at home in her final days.
Hope was born in Cleveland Heights to Annabelle and Nat Greenspan. She met her husband, Jay, at Shaker Junior High School in the seventh grade, and they spent 68 wonderful years together.
She is the loving mother of Scott (Kathy) Fromson and Lisa (David) Waxman. She was predeceased by her son, Michael Brett Fromson (z”l).
The matriarch of a tight-knit family, Hope is survived by six grandchildren: Matthew Waxman, Allison Waxman Eardley, Spencer Eardley, Brett Fromson, Noah Fromson and Halle Fromson. She was overjoyed at the birth of her great-granddaughter, Emory Blossom Eardley. She is also survived by her brother, Ronald (Deborah) Greenspan.
At a time during which female entrepreneurs were uncommon, Hope started a party-planning business with two of her dearest friends. Later, she operated it on her own, leading many brides down the aisle and young adults to the Torah as b’nai mitzvot. Hope was very detail-oriented and took pride in perfection. Though planning was her business, coordinating gatherings with friends and family was her pleasure. Above all, her greatest happiness was her family.
A private family funeral service will be held Jan. 15 at Berkowitz-Kumin-Bookatz Memorial Chapel with a burial at Hillcrest Cemetery. To view the service at 10 a.m. Jan. 15, please visit bit.ly/3skPVA1.
If the moment did not necessitate strict health protocols, Hope “would’ve had a full house,” Jay said.
Shiva will be observed over Zoom from 1 to 4 p.m. Jan. 15, and from 10 a.m. to noon and from 1 to 3 p.m. Jan. 17. For Zoom shiva links, visit bit.ly/2LsLKBy.
Friends and family who wish to contribute may give to the Greater Cleveland Food Bank, The Gathering Place, Park Synagogue or Temple Israel – Akron.