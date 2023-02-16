Maxine Doris Frutkin (nee Rosenberg) passed away on Feb. 15, 2023, at the age of 75 in Scottsdale, Ariz.
She is survived by her children – Jonathan, Elliott, and Rachel (Brandon); loving grandchildren – Hannah, Alex, Caroline, Sam, Miriam, Asher and Juniper; longtime companion John Shane; and former husband, Harvey L. Frutkin. She is the cherished daughter of the late Marion Jean (nee Sax) and Nathan T. Rosenberg.
Maxine’s was a life well-lived. She enjoyed traveling, art of all kinds, and delighted in great food and drink. She loved to dance and couldn’t pass up the chance to dance the horah at a wedding or a b’nai mitzvah. She was vivacious and fun, and made at least one friend everywhere she went! She adored her family – especially her grandchildren.
A funeral service and burial will take place at 9 a.m. Feb. 20 at Westlawn Cemetery, 7801 W. Montrose Ave., Norridge, Ill. Prior to the service, shiva will be held from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Feb. 19 at 2923 N. Sacramento Ave. in Chicago. Locally, shiva will be held from 2 to 6 p.m. Feb. 21 at 38109 Berkeley Lane in Moreland Hills.
Please consider a gift to Hadassah Women’s Organization in her memory.