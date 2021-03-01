Adele Fuerst (nee Kabat), 90, passed away Feb. 26, 2021, from complications following COVID-19.
Adele was the "precious" wife of the late Harrison Fuerst. Loving mother of Robert (Louise Abrams) Fuerst and Cindy Fuerst. Beloved daughter of the late Rose and Harry Kabat.
Adele attended Cleveland Heights High School and graduated from Shaker Heights High School. She attended Marjorie Webster Junior College, where she was the editor of the poetry journal, Western Reserve University, and later in life, pursued a social work degree at Cuyahoga Community College before forming Flite II Travel with two friends in 1978.
Adele was an avid reader and skilled flower arranger, who loved the theatre, dining out, being on the beach, napping , Jungian psychology, her friends, her two pugs, Margaret and Frankie, and most of all, her family.
Private services will be held at 11 a.m. March 1 at Berkowitz-Kumin-Bookatz Memorial. Interment at Lake View Cemetery.
To view the service go to bkbmc.com, scroll down to obituaries, click on obituary of Adele K. Fuerst, scroll down to join Live Stream, click on join Live Stream. Due to the pandemic, family requests no visitation.
Friends who wish may contribute to Rescue Village, 15462 Chillicothe Road, Novelty, OH 44072 (rescuvillage.org), or the Menorah Park Julius Abrams Employee Assistance Loan Fund c/o Menorah Park Foundation, 27100 Cedar Road, Beachwood, OH 44122 (menorahpark.org/donate) or a charity of choice.