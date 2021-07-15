Thomas E. Fuerst, beloved father of Benjamin and Matthew. Dear brother of Nancy (Rob) Solomon. Former husband of Juliana Fuerst.
Services will be held at 2 p.m. July 18 at Berkowitz-Kumin-Bookatz Memorial Chapel, 1985 S. Taylor Road in Cleveland Heights. Family and friends who are unable to attend the service, may go to bkbmc.com at 2 p.m. July 18, scroll down to obituaries, click on obituaries, scroll down to the obituary of Thomas E. Fuerst, click on his obituary, scroll down to join live stream, click on join live stream.
Friends who wish may contribute to the Baseball Heritage Museum, 6601 Lexington Ave. Cleveland, OH 44103 or baseballheritagemuseum.org/donation.