Leon Gabinet, beloved husband of the late Laille Gabinet (nee Schutz). Loving father of Sarah (John Siegel) Gabinet, Kathryn (Ira) Kroo and Ari (Chris Paxson) Gabinet. Devoted grandfather of Josh (Danielle) Kroo, Gavy (Daniel Semaya) Kroo, Nathan (Melissa) Siegel, Nicholas and Benjamin Gabinet. Great-grandfather of Nora, Emmet, Logan, Samson and Lili. Dear brother of the late Marion Siskind. Cherished uncle. Dear companion of Louise Mooney.
Services will be held at 11 a.m. Dec. 10 at Berkowitz-Kumin-Bookatz Memorial Chapel. Masks and vaccinations required. Interment at Bet Olam Cemetery. Due to the pandemic, family requests no visitation at the residence.
Family and friends who are not able to attend the service, may view it at 11 a.m. Dec. 10 by going to bkbmc.com, scroll down to obituaries, click on the obituary for Leon Gabinet, scroll down to join live stream, click on join live stream.
Friends who wish may contribute to Beth El-The Heights Synagogue, Case Western Reserve University School of Law or the Hospice of the Western Reserve.