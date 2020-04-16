Stephen M. Gage, 83, passed away April 9, 2020, in Orange. He was a lifelong resident of the Cleveland area.
Born Sept. 13, 1936, in Cleveland, Steve graduated from Cleveland Heights High School. He received a Bachelor of Science from the University of Michigan. After that, he graduated from Case Western Reserve University’s School of Dental Medicine with a DDS and from Boston University’s School of Graduate Dentistry for oral surgery. He was in private practice for many years and served in the U.S. Navy Reserve. Following his work in private practice, he worked as a preceptor at Case Western.
Steve was president of the Cleveland Dental Society from 1988 to 1989; and also belonged to the following organizations: The American College of Dentists, the International College of Dentists, Pierre Fouchard Society Alpha Omega Dental Fraternity, Ohio State Dental Association, Cleveland Dental Association, Lionel Collectors Club of America and Train Collectors Of America.
A member of Temple Emanu El, Steve was an extraordinary husband and was so proud of his nieces and nephews and will be dearly missed by them, more than 160 cousins and many friends. He loved his family, his friends, learning Yiddish, traveling, working with students, playing with his model railroad “empire,” riding trains, trying out different cuisines and devouring history books but most of all he enjoyed his home where he and Nancy could relax, listen to classical music, watch old movies and just talk.
Steve had a wonderful sense of humor, a sensitive and loving heart, loved his students and stayed in touch with many of them over the years.
He is survived by his wife of 53 years, Nancy Gage; nephews, Jeffrey (Marta) Solof and Michael Solof; great-niece, Elizabeth (Bob) Pettigrew; great-nephew, Joseph (Ali) Solof; great-great-nephew, Bobby Pettigrew; and sister-in-law, Rona Hokanson. He was predeceased by his parents and brother, Irwin Gage.
Memorial services will be held at a later date.
Contributions in Steve’s memory can be made to The Joseph Gage Family Fund, Case Western Reserve University School of Dental Medicine, c/o Paul Wolansky, 9601 Chester Ave., Cleveland, OH 44106; Temple Emanu El, 4545 Brainard Road, Orange, OH 44106; or the Hospice of the Western Reserve, 17876 St. Clair Ave., Cleveland, OH 44110.