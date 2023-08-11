Arlene Zacks Gaitz of Paradise Valley, Ariz., died July 31, 2023, at the age of 91.
Arlene was born in Cleveland on June 27, 1932. She attended Western Reserve College where she earned a nursing degree. Prior to becoming a wife and mother, Arlene worked as a surgical nurse at Mount Sinai Hospital and in later years at University Hospital. She also had participated in the Harvard Nurses Study for over 50 years.
In 1978, Arlene and her husband Bill Zacks relocated their family to the Phoenix area. She also lived in Houston, Texas, for many years before ultimately moving back to the Phoenix area.
She had a wonderful sense of adventure illustrated through her world travels. She was a patron of the arts. She will be remembered by her quick witted sense of humor, unlimited generosity, kindness and eternal optimism.
She is survived by her children, Milan Polacek, Eric (Amy) Polacek, Julie (Stanley) Bronstein and Susan Polacek, and grandchildren, Adam, David and Carly Polacek.
She was predeceased in death by her husbands, Charles Gaitz, William Zacks and Joseph Polacek, and her sister, Beverly Weltman.
Arlene will be greatly missed by all the people she touched and by her beloved golden retriever Bentley, aka Pookie.
Graveside services were Aug. 4 at Paradise Memorial Gardens in Scottsdale, Ariz., and officiated by Rabbi Stephen Kahn of Congregation Beth Israel.
Donations in Arlene’s name can be made to The Center for Jewish Philanthropy of Greater Phoenix or a charity of your choice.