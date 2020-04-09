Sanford Gale died on April 3, 2020 in Beachwood.
Sanford was born in Dubina, Czechoslovakia, on May 17, 1922. At the age of seven he immigrated to the United States with his brother Morton and his mother Lillian to join his father in Cleveland.
Sanford graduated from Cleveland Heights High School and at the age of 19 joined the U.S. Army Air Corps.
He met his wife Bernice in Cleveland. After they married, she joined him moving from base to base. After the war, they returned to Cleveland and the family grocery business. Over the years he and his brothers Morton and Marvin grew their business, Bi-Rite Supermarkets, to four locations. He was very active in working with the Bi-Rite organization for many years.
Sanford was very active in his temple, participated in temple productions, loved to play golf and loved dancing with his wife. They had won many dance contests together and participated in dance exhibitions.
Beloved husband of the late Bernice Gale Loving father of Dr. David Gale and the late Cynthia Gale Roller. Cherished father in law of Carol Gale and Ken Roller. Devoted grandfather of Jenifer (Russ) Dise, Lindsey (Krissy) Roller, Scott (Jaime) Gale, Anthony J Roller, Gabriella Giulla and great grandfather of Stella, Hugo and Brooklyn. Beloved brother of Marvin Gale and the late Morton Gale.
Private graveside services were held April 5 at Mount Olive Cemetery. No visitation at this time. A celebration of Sanford’s life will be held at a later date.
Friends who wish may contribute to The Greater Cleveland Food Bank or Menorah Park Center for Senior Living.