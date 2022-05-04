Stanley Gale, 98, of Boca Raton, Fla., passed away April 25, 2022.
Born Oct. 5, 1923, in Czechoslovakia, Stanley’s family immigrated to the United States and arrived in Cleveland when he was 13 years old. He graduated from Glenville High School.
Stanley was a member of the U.S. Navy Seabees.
He owned Gale’s Village Market in Woodmere for more than 30 years. The store was a full-service supermarket. It was the first to offer individualized departments to serve everyone’s needs, including a fish department, catering, prepared foods and an in-house bakery.
Stanley loved Latin dancing, tennis, golfing and playing cards. He was a member of the Hawthorne Country Club for over 30 years.
Stanley is survived by his daughters, Judy (Lowell) Mann and Leslie (Mark) Torch; grandsons, Stuart (Cassandra) Torch and Kevin (Essa) Torch; and great-grandchildren, Lincoln, Oren, Kyler and Quinn Torch. He was predeceased by his wife of 72 years, Olene Gale.
Funeral services were held April 28 in Boca Raton.
Contributions in his memory can be made to the American Cancer Society, 10501 Euclid Ave., Cleveland, OH 44106, or the Jewish organization of your choice.