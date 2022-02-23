Ryan William Gallagher, 36, of Huntington, W. Va., born May 28, 1985, has passed away.
A graduate of Orange High School, Ryan is survived by his parents, Bill and Judy Gallagher; children, Evelyn and Jude Gallagher; sisters, Jamie (Jason) Saxon, Mollie (Bennett) Marchesini; grandmother, JoAnn Gallagher; and many aunts, uncles and cousins. He was predeceased by his grandparents, Robert and Rita Goldstein, and Edward Gallagher.
Funeral services are private.
Donations can be made to the charity of your choice.