Peter L. Galvin, beloved husband of Barbara (nee Yoelson). Loving father of Susan (David Simon) Galvin and Kenneth (Allison) Galvin. Devoted grandfather of Sarah Simon, Jeffrey Simon and Elizabeth Galvin. Dear brother of the late Mary Miller.
Family services will be held at 2:30 p.m. Feb. 19. Friends who wish may join the live stream of that service on 2:30 p.m. Feb. 19 at bit.ly/TTTI-Chapel. Due to the pandemic, family requests no visitation at the residence.
Friends who wish may contribute to America Scores Cleveland (americascorescleveland.org) or the Museum of Contemporary Art (MOCAcleveland.org).