Peter L. Galvin, beloved husband of Barbara (nee Yoelson). Loving father of Susan (David Simon) Galvin and Kenneth (Allison) Galvin. Devoted grandfather of Sarah Simon, Jeffrey Simon and Elizabeth Galvin. Dear brother of the late Mary Miller. Brother-in-law of Peggy and John Garson.
Peter had an illustrious career in commercial real estate as a principal and founding member of several firms, where he mentored an entire generation of industry leaders. A member of one of the earliest Leadership Cleveland classes, Peter was also a community leader, donating his time and expertise to many arts organizations including Playhouse Square, Cleveland Public Art/LAND Studio, SPACES and moCa Cleveland. He was also a founding board member of both the Gathering Place and America Scores Cleveland. He served these organizations with humility and celebrated their success.
Peter was a man of many interests and passions, including golf, fishing, classical music, contemporary art, wine and gardening. He was also a devoted father, grandfather, brother, uncle, and great-uncle to a large and beloved family.
Family services will be held at 2:30 p.m. Feb. 19. Friends who wish may join the live stream of that service at 2:30 p.m. Feb. 19 at bit.ly/TTTI-Chapel.
Due to the pandemic, the family requests no visitation at the residence.
Friends who wish may contribute to America Scores Cleveland (americascorescleveland.org), the Museum of Contemporary Art (MOCAcleveland.org) or a charity of your choosing.