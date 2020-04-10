Adele Gandal (nee Smiley), age 89, was born Dec. 25, 1930 and passed away April 9, 2020.
Adele was an artist, art collector and sculptor. She created realistic images in both clay and wood, creating countless busts and other items.
Devoted mother of David (Gayle) Gandal of Texas, Jennifer Tucker of Ore. and the late Jonathan Gandal; loving grandmother of Aubriana Gandal; cherished great-grandmother of Rachel; dear sister of Beatrice Blumenthal and Arthur (Elieth) Smiley.
Memorial services will be announced at a later date.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at bkbmc.com for the Gandal family.
Arrangements under the direction of Berkowitz-Kumin-Bookatz Memorial Chapel (216) 932-7900.