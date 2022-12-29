Pearl Gardner (nee Lurie), age 99, passed away Dec. 27, 2022, the day before her and her beloved Howard’s 75th wedding anniversary and a month before her 100th birthday.
She is survived by her son, Michael (Marilyn Belman); daughter-in-law, Lynn (Fleisher) Gardner; six grandchildren, Jeffrey (Elizabeth), Aaron (Emily), Lauren (Kaben), Alex (Sarah), Max (Savana), Jacob (Caroline); and six great-grandchildren, Meyer, Sylvie, Solomon, Isaac, Frances and Alice. Adored aunt and cousin Pearl.
Predeceased by her beloved son, Steven; siblings, Barnett (Rosette), Lynn (Bill) Amdur and Edith (Jerry) Lee, and her beloved parents, Solomon and Mary (nee Beder).
Pearl was a woman of uncommon strength, deeply caring for her family, friends and grateful for the kindness of caregivers.
She was a dedicated, longtime volunteer at Menorah Park, including the last years of her beloved Howard’s life there, personally assuring his care and comfort. Pearl supported the National Council of Jewish Women by collecting and delivering donations to the Thriftique. She belonged to the Willowood Chapter of the Women’s American O.R.T.
The funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Dec. 30 at Cleveland Jewish Funerals, 26801 Miles Road, and will be livestreamed. Visit www.clevelandjewishfunerals.com for additional information. The family will be available for visitation prior to the service at 10:30 a.m. Interment will be at Zion Memorial Park, 5461 Northfield Road, following the service.
In lieu of flowers, donations are suggested to the Jewish Sacred Society of Cleveland/Chevra Kadisha (jsscleveland.com), LifeBanc, or to a charity of choice.
May her memory be a blessing.
