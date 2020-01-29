Ellen J. Garfield (nee Gornstein), 53, passed away Jan. 21, 2020, in Scottsdale, Ariz. She lived in the Cleveland and Columbus areas from 1997 to 2014.
Born to Karen and Leonard Gornstein on Oct. 13, 1966, in Brooklyn, N.Y., Ellen graduated from Ramapo Senior High School and received a bachelor’s degree in fashion and marketing from the Fashion Institute of Technology in New York City. Ellen worked as an executive at Limited Brands and PetSmart. A member of Temple Kol Ami of Scottsdale, she loved spending time with her husband, Mark, and daughters, Rachel and Sydney, traveling the world and shopping.
Ellen was an incredible mother, loving wife, successful business executive and mentor. She traveled the world and made an impact in every city she lived in. Ellen’s middle name was Joy, and she was always bringing joy to those around her. She was highly respected in the workplace and tremendously devoted to her family. After her cancer diagnosis, she faced her battle everyday with an unwavering sense of determination, bravery and hope. Ellen lived by the phrase, “If it’s going to be, it’s up to me.”
She will be dearly missed by all.
Ellen is survived by her husband of 18 years, Mark Garfield; daughters, Rachel and Sydney Garfield of Scottsdale; mother- and father-in-law, Joan and Robert Garfield of Pepper Pike; brother-in-law, Steven and sister-in-law, Karine, and nephews, Ben and Julian Garfield of Solon; sister-in-law, Patricia and brother-in-law, Andrew, and nieces, Anna and Lexi Straus of Nashville, Tenn.; and sister, Wendy and brother-in-law, Jeff, and nieces, Allison (Kevin) McGinnis and Jodi Gottlieb of New York City. She was predeceased by her parents, Karen and Leonard.
Services were held Jan. 26 at Mt. Sinai Cemetery in Scottsdale.
Contributions in loving memory of Ellen can be made to The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society.