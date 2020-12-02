Harriet Hoffman Garson (nee Dreyfuss), 93, beloved wife of the late David Hoffman and Harold Garson. Loving mother of Gail (Dr. Marc) Price and the late Steven (Nancy) Hoffman. Devoted grandmother of Zachary, Robert (Takako) and David (Marnie) Price. Great-grandmother of Sydney, Lincoln and Makenzie. Dear sister of the late Grace Platz.
Harriet was born in New York City in 1927 and grew up in Forest Hills, N.Y. She graduated from Forest Hills High School and Syracuse University where she met her husband, David. After their marriage in 1949, they moved to Providence, R.I. Harriet, David and family then moved to Akron in 1955.
Harriet was very happy in Akron, active in many activities and organizations including volunteering with the Democratic Party, B’nai Brith, Pioneer Women,
playing canasta, mahjong and golf as a member of Rosemont Country Club. She was blessed with many loving friends. Her greatest joy was being with her family.
Private family graveside services were held Nov. 27 at the Rose Hill Cemetery. To view a video of the service, go to YouTube and enter “Harriet Hoffman Garson Funeral Service.”
Family requests no visitation.