Lisa S. Garson, 60, died on Oct. 31, 2022, after a valiant four-year struggle with cancer.
Devoted wife and best friend of Raymond DiPrinzio; proud mother of Harry and Charlie DiPrinzio; sister of Jennifer Beck and Alex Garson Goldman; and daughter of Louise Morris and the late Peter Garson.
Lisa was born in Cleveland, graduated from Amherst College and settled in New York City, where she had a long and successful career as an operations executive for Ann Taylor, Ralph Lauren and the Jones Apparel Group, and as a private consultant. A mainstay of the Vermont Farmers Food Center in Rutland, Vt., where she served as a board member.
She is at rest near the beloved Shrewsbury, Vt., home she shared with her family and the friends who cherished her.
Contributions in Lisa’s memory may be made to the Vermont Farmers Food Center.