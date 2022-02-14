Mary Garson, 104, loving wife of Ralph (deceased); incredible mother of Brian (Patty), Ken (deceased, Cindi deceased), Greg (deceased), Bunny (David) Braverman and Glenn; adored by her grandchildren, Lisa (Mark) Goodman, Heidi (Steve) Page, Corie (Dan) Friedman, Cavett Kreps, Dr. Carly (Matt) Day, David (Danielle) Garson, Becky (Brian) Litvack, Michael Garson, Jason Garson and Scott Garson; exceptional GG to Kyle, Bryce and Zak Goodman, Ariel and Jordan Page, Shayna and Nolan Friedman, Connor and Kasey Kreps, Valencia and LJ Day, Livie and Benny Garson, and Graham and Dean Litvack.
Family was truly all that mattered to her, and to be loved by her was the best feeling you could ever have.
Thank you to Anne, Cassie and Amy from Menorah Park’s Hospice team, and the other caregivers there.
In Mary’s memory, please pay your kindness forward daily.
Donations to charity of choice.
A private service will be held at Bet Olam Cemetery. No visitation due to COVID-19.
Arrangements under the direction of Berkowitz-Kumin-Bookatz Memorial Chapel.