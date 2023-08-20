Michael “Mickey” J. Garson, beloved husband of Nancy (nee Dolin) Garson, passed away Aug. 18.
Loving father of Heather (Troy) Burt, Gregory (Allison Crouse) Garson and Jessica (Michael) O’Neill. Devoted grandfather of Max and Mazie Burt, Dane Garson, Hazel, Cormac and Mathilda O’Neill. Dear brother of the late Peter (Debbie) Garson. Cherished son of the late Marjorie K. and Robert S. Garson.
Services will be held at 11 a.m. Aug. 21 at the Berkowitz-Kumin-Bookatz Memorial Chapel, 1985 S. Taylor Road in Cleveland Heights.
Family will receive friends following the service until 8 p.m. Aug. 21, and from 6 to 9 p.m. Aug. 22 at the residence, 28276 Gates Mills Blvd. in Pepper Pike.
Friends who wish may contribute to the Robert S. and Marjorie K. Garson Family Philanthropic Fund c/o The Jewish Federation of Cleveland, 25701 Science Park Drive, Beachwood, OH 44122.
Friends who are unable to attend the service, may view it at 11 a.m. Aug. 21 by going to bkbmc.com, scroll down to obituaries, select the obituary of Michael Garson, click on his obituary, scroll down to join live stream, click on join live stream.
Arrangements under the direction of Berkowitz-Kumin-Bookatz Memorial Chapel.