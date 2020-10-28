Phyllis Gary (nee Asquith), beloved mother of Doug Gary and the late Andy Gary. Mother-in-law of John Wiskind and devoted grandmother of Tye Wiskind. Cherished companion of Robert Cohen, the love of her life. Phyllis lived a full life in her hometown, and was so grateful for her many lifelong friends. Phyllis passed away peacefully after a brief hospitalization at Cleveland Clinic.
Services will be held Oct. 29 at Berkowitz-Kumin-Bookatz Memorial Chapel with strict social distancing. Webcasting of the service will be at 11 a.m. Oct. 29 at bitly.com/smallchapel.
Interment will be at Mayfield Cemetery. Family requests no visitation.
Friends who wish may contribute to the Andrew Gary Scholarship Memorial Fund c/ Cleveland State University’s Cleveland-Marshall College of Law (law.csuohio.edu/alumnigiving/makeagift).