Martin Geer, 77. Devoted son of Michael and Rose Geer (of blessed memory). Beloved father of Staci (Mark) McAllister and Scott (Ethel) Geer. Cherished grandfather of Haylee and Kayla Geer, and Rachael and Casey McAllister. Loving brother of Anita (Michael, of blessed memory) Lindner, Bert (Shirley) Geer and the late Phillip Geer. He was also uncle to many nieces and nephews.
Martin and Michael had become very close friends over the years. A very proud graduate of Cleveland Heights High School. He was an avid sports fan and enjoyed politics. Making people laugh was one of his many talents.
Private services will be held.
Contributions are suggested to the American Diabetes Association.