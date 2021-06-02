On May 28, 2021, Robert Gelender, loving husband of Sara (of blessed memory), father of Mark (Karen, of blessed memory), Jeffrey, Cantor Gary and Lori Wahba; grandfather of Shayma (Miriam Claire LePell), Jake (Jill Dellich), Amanda, Beth (Sara), Marissa (Marcus) Greene, and Candace Wahba; and great-grandfather of Franklin Marley Gelender and Anna Rebecca Greene, passed away at age 96.
Bob was married to Sara Levine for 69 years. He was an extremely devoted husband and was devastated at her loss in 2016. Bob owned and ran Gelender’s Market for many years after which he became a nursing home administrator for Rose Nursing Home, which he owned and operated.
Bob was known for his good nature and was liked by everyone he met. He excelled and loved bowling and had many trophies to prove it. He was devoted to his family and loved by them deeply and will be missed.
Private graveside burial occurred May 30. Contributions may be made in his memory to your favorite charity.
We will always carry his memory in our hearts.