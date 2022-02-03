Florence Anna Gelfand (nee Gordon), 92, of Shaker Heights, passed away Jan. 15, 2022.
Florence was born on Feb. 26, 1930, in Cleveland to Sylvia and Isidore Gordon. She graduated from John Adams High School.
Florence was involved with B’nai B’rith, where she served as secretary, Hadassah, various wildlife support organizations and volunteered for Suburban Hospital. She loved to travel the world and had a passion for Asian culture. Florence loved buying gifts for her family and friends and was famous among them for her homemade sour cream cake.
Florence was predeceased by her husband of 55 years, Herbert N. Gelfand. She is survived by her children, Boni Suzanne of Cleveland Heights and Dale Elliot of Israel; and grandchildren Jason, Phillip and Shemesh. Florence was the sister of the late Edward Gordon.
Funeral services were held Jan. 23, 2022. Florence is buried at Zion Memorial Park.