Julian “Lee” Gelwasser, age 97 of Solon, (formerly Baltimore, Md.) passed away on March 5, 2023.
Beloved son of the late Louis and Dora Gelwasser. Dear brother of Sylvia Kaplan (deceased). Beloved husband of 64 years to Helen (nee Miller) Gelwasser. Loving father of Perry (deceased), Kenneth (Elisabeth) of Hollywood, Fla., and David (Robyn) Gelwasser of Solon. Dear grandfather of five.
Lee was a U.S. Army veteran of World War II, Battle of the Bulge and was awarded the Purple Heart. He was a graduate of Johns Hopkins and enjoyed a long and successful career with Westinghouse Defense Electronics.
Services will be held at 1 p.m. March 9 at Berkowitz-Kumin-Bookatz Memorial Chapel at 1985 S. Taylor Road in Cleveland Heights. Interment will be at Bet Olam Cemetery.
Family requests no visitation at the residence.
Donations in Julian's memory can be made to NF2 BioSolutions (nf2biosolutions.org/donate/), or NF2 BioSolutions, 9 Lian Dr., West Chester, PA 19382.
