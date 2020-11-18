James “Jim” Gernstetter, 78, born Sept. 11, 1942, passed away Nov. 13, 2020.
Jim graduated from Cleveland Heights High School and attended The Ohio State University. After serving in the U.S. Army, Jim found his calling in the party rentals and owned AAA Acme Rents. He was known as “The Tent Man” in the Northeast Ohio rental community, but his friends just called him “Jimmy.”
In addition to his family, Jim’s passion was handball. In later years, he channeled that energy into bike riding and was a former president of the Western Reserve Wheelers. Jim was an avid fan of all Cleveland sports.
Preceded in death by his beloved wife, Sharon Gernstetter, he is survived by children, Jason (Nancy) and Carly; and grandson, Sam.
A memorial will be planned for a later date. Donations may be made to the Hydrocephalus Association.