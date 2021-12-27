Joshua Y. Gerschman beloved husband of the late Polina (nee Tolesnikov). Loving father of Gerald (Roza) Gerschman). Devoted grandfather of Jonathan (Catlin) Gerschman. Adored great grandfather of Aiden and Elena.
Services will be held Monday, December 27 at 1 p.m. at the Berkowiz-Kumin-Bookatz Memorial Chapel. Interment Mt. Olive Cemetery.
Due to the pandemic, family requests no visitation.
Family and friends who are unable to attend the service, may view it on Monday, December 27 at 1 p.m. by going to BKBMC.com, select obituaries, scroll down to the obituary of Joshua Y. Gerschman, click on his obituary, scroll down to join live stream, click on join live stream.