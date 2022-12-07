Estelle A. Gerson (nee Fogelman), born May 28, 1924, beloved wife of the late Gerald Gerson, passed away Dec. 6, 2022.
Loving mother of Dr. Myron (Joanne) Gerson and Cheryll (Michael) Joseph. Devoted grandmother of Craig (Nancy) Gerson, Linda Gerson, Jeremy (Liza) Joseph, Sean (Sara) Joseph and Adam (Melissa) Joseph. Great-grandmother of Violet, Laurel, Max, Eva and Luna. Dear sister of the late Florene Lloyd.
Family graveside services will be held at 1 p.m. Dec. 8 at Bet Olam Cemetery. Family requests no visitation at the residence.
Friends who wish may contribute to Park Synagogue or the Vinney Palliative Care and Hospice of Menorah Park.
Friends who are unable to attend the service may view it beginning Dec. 9 on YouTube and search Estelle A. Gerson Funeral Service.
Arrangements under the direction of Berkowitz-Kumin-Bookatz Memorial Chapel.