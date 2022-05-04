Marilyn A. Gerson, 92, of Beachwood, passed away May 1, 2022. Marilyn was born March 27, 1930, in Cleveland. An avid knitter and friend to many.
Beloved wife of the late Sheldon for 68 years; devoted mother of Amy and Judy; loving grandmother of Adam (Arona), Eric, Moriah (fiancee Justin), Lila (James) and Ivy.
Private services with burial in Hillcrest Memorial Park.
Donations are suggested to the American Heart Association or Hadassah.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at bkbmc.com for the Gerson family.
Arrangements under the direction of Berkowitz-Kumin-Bookatz Memorial Chapel.