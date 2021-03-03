Sheldon D. Gerson, 95, of Beachwood, was born Aug. 17, 1925, and passed away on March 1, 2021. World War II U.S. Army veteran.
Sheldon graduated in 1948 from the University of Michigan School of Engineering. Owner and chairman of Corlett Lumber Company.
Beloved husband of Marilyn for 68 years; devoted father of Amy and Judy; loving grandfather of Adam (Arona), Eric, Moriah, Lila and Ivy; dear brother of Ravelle Pollack and Jules Gerson (both deceased).
Private services for family only with burial in Hillcrest Memorial Park. Family requests no visitation.
Contributions are suggested to the University of Michigan College of Engineering or the American Heart Association.