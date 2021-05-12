Talia Sue Gerstein (nee Korn), 75, of Cleveland, passed away May 11, 2021.
Born Nov. 17, 1945, in Cleveland to K. Theodore Korn and Gladys M. Korn, Talia graduated from Silver Springs High School. She received her bachelor’s degree from The Ohio State University and her masters degree from John Carroll University. Working as an elementary school special education teacher, she enjoyed nature, all aspects of the arts, crafting and creative works. Most of all, she found joy in surrounding herself with people.
Talia is survived by her children, Scott W. McLean of Dallas, Hillary B. Taylor of Twinsburg and Jeremy R. McLean of Ontario, Ohio; grandchildren, Jacob McLean, Duncan McLean and Lincoln Taylor; sister-in-law, Patricia Korn; and niece, Kaitlyn Korn. She was predeceased by her parents, K. Theodore and Gladys M. Korn; and brother, Richard A. Korn.
Private funeral services will be held May 13 at Hillcrest Memorial Park. The family will host shiva from 2:30 to 5:30 p.m. May 13 and from noon to 3 p.m. May 16 at 1558 Landsdale Circle in Twinsburg.