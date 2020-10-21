Shirley Gerth (nee Strauss), 101, of Beachwood, passed away Oct. 16, 2020, at Menorah Park.
Born Jan. 27, 1919, in Cleveland to Samuel and Goldie Strauss, Shirley graduated from Cleveland Heights High School. A member of Park Synagogue and then The Temple-Tifereth Israel, Shirley was involved with Hadassah, B’nai Brith and National Council of Jewish Women.
Shirley loved playing golf, tennis, bridge and
canasta, and baking, cooking and music. She was a big fan of all Cleveland sports. Shirley was a true lady. Always put together, she was the kindest, sweetest person to all. She was just as beautiful inside as she was outside.
Shirley is survived by her children, Jeffrey (Janice O’Connell) Gerth of Washington, D.C., and Sande (Robert) Chernett of Las Vegas and Palm Desert, Calif.; grandchildren, Jonathan (Susan) Jablow, Jeffrey (Heather) Jablow, Jessica (Nate) Broughton, Jorey
(Stacy) Chernett, Lee (Natalie) Chernett and Brian (Maggie) Chernett; and 13 great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by her parents, Samuel and Goldie; husband of 70 years, Sol R. Gerth; and siblings, Ruth Legome, Erwin Strauss, Edith Baker, Bess Lipman and Myron Strauss.
Services were held Oct. 18 at Zion Memorial Park. Family requests no visitation.
Friends who wish may contribute to the Menorah Park Foundation, 27100 Cedar Road, Beachwood, OH 44122.