Laura “Lara” Faith Geuder, beloved wife of Bob; devoted daughter of Gerrie King and Arnold King (deceased); dear sister of Donald (Sonya) King and Richard King (deceased) (wife, Jean King); loving aunt of Danny King, Jonathan King, Jaclyn King, Julia King, Rebecca King and Rachel King-Hritz.
Private family services will be held at 2 p.m. May 25 at Berkowitz-Kumin-Bookatz Memorial Chapel, 1985 S. Taylor Road in Cleveland Heights. To view the service, go to bkbmc.com scroll down to obituaries, select the obituary of Laura Geuder, click on her obituary, scroll down to join live stream and click on join live stream.
Family will receive friends from 4 to 6 p.m. May 25 at the Pointe East Social Room, 27500 Cedar Road in Beachwood.
Family suggests contributions to the MS Society.
