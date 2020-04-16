Janet Gilberg (nee Preis), 92, former Beachwood resident, died on March 29, 2020 in Englewood, N.J., due to complications from the coronavirus.
Janet was born in Ashland, raised in Fostoria and graduated from The Ohio State University in 1949, where she majored in political science. After graduation, she married her Sunday school sweetheart, Stanford H. Gilberg, of Fremont, Ohio, and together they ran the family business, the Preis Store, in Fostoria and Ashland.
Janet and Stanford were divorced in 1990 and at that time, Janet moved to Shaker Heights to be closer to her mother, Beatrice Speer, and her sister, Mateel Kretch and family, and then she later moved to Beachwood. Janet was a member of Anshe Chesed Fairmount Temple and embraced being part of the Jewish community. She volunteered for Hello Israel and cherished the times she could attend Torah study. She loved her neighbors at the Deville Apartments and at Wiggins Place in Beachwood, and never missed an opportunity to share a kind word with someone.
In 2017, Janet moved to New Jersey to be closer to her eldest daughter and family.
Janet is survived by Mateel Kretch, her sister and best friend; her children, Jack Gilron and his wife Amy, David Gilberg and his wife Gail, Arlene Kraus and her husband Bud and Hannah Gilberg and her husband, David Weiss; her grandchildren, Ro’ee Gilron, and his wife, Tiffany, Miryam Gilron and her husband, Achiad, Yishai Gilron and his partner, Rachel, Gabe Kraus and his wife, Rachel, Bree Kraus and her fiance, Nikita, and Nigel Weiss; and her great-grandchildren, Ayala, Noam, and Adam – all of whom she adored without measure. Janet will be missed by her many nieces and nephews, and extended family members with whom she kept in contact over the years.
Our mom touched many lives and will be greatly missed.